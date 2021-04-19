WWE: Nia Jax calls herself “The Black Sheep” of her family in Twitter meltdown

Nia Jax, one half of the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions, took to Twitter on Sunday to claim that she’s the “the black sheep/outcast” of her family, rather than Tamina.

In a heated rant, Jax said: “I’m so sick of trying to be humble and hold my tongue. It really be your own family that is quick to stab you in the back. People may not know, but @TaminaSnuka is loved and respected by fans and most importantly by our family! I am the black sheep/outcast, the embarrassment.

“I stopped trying to gain any approval from the family a long time ago,” she continued.

”I realized it was pointless. The only one I thought I could count on is @TaminaSnuka. I was wrong. My partner @QoSBaszler has been there more for me in this business than my family has. That’s the truth!”

Other WWE Superstars were quick to respond to Jax, including Charlotte Flair and Naomi. Jax's tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, also replied with a message that read: "#LoyaltyIsEverything".

It remains to be seen whether this will further ignite a feud against Natalya and Tamina. Jax and Baszler retained their Tag Team title at WrestleMania 37 and have held the belt since the Royal Rumble in January, but they face competition from Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, who attacked Jax on Raw last week.

