"How unfair is that?": Liverpool fan says Klopp stuck in lose-lose situation after huge FSG decision

Following the announcement of the European Super League, one Liverpool fan explained how Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is in a "lose-lose situation".

What did he say?

It was announced on Sunday evening that Liverpool and five other Premier League clubs would be joining the highly controversial European Super League.

A Liverpool fan has claimed that the Fenway Sports Group, an American company who own the Reds, have placed manager Klopp in an extremely difficult situation by deciding to join the breakaway competition.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, the supporter said the following.

"Klopp’s in a lose-lose situation right now," he said from 24:51 onwards.

"We’ve got Leeds United tonight and I guarantee you that the first question that he is asked in front of the cameras is about the European Super League.

"How unfair is that? Why can’t our owners come out from where they are in their stupid little yacht somewhere and speak to the media. Why is Klopp having to do it?"

Is this unfair on Klopp?

Without a doubt.

Regardless of whether Klopp agrees with the European Super League or not, for the sake of keeping his job and the hierarchy happy, he's going to be forced into the media spotlight to talk about a major club decision that he likely had little say in.

Instead of discussing Liverpool's clash with Leeds United and how important this fixture will be for the club's pursuit for a top-four place, the journalists will be focusing on a very different story.

Klopp should be allowed to focus on the football and let the hierarchy discuss the business decisions of the club.

Should the owners hold themselves accountable?

At the very least, the Fenway Sports Group should explain why they've made the decision for the sake of transparency towards their fans.

The Liverpool Echo have sent an open letter to John Henry and those involved with the organisation in charge of the Merseyside club and claimed there was "no consultation whatsoever with those who will be most affected".

Instead, the announcement on their club website contains quotes from Florentino Perez, Andrea Agnelli and Manchester United's Joel Glazer.

What's next for Liverpool?

The future seems very unclear regarding what is to come for the Merseyside club.

Famed football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared UEFA's stance on the situation on his Twitter account. He revealed that all players and teams who involved in the tournament will be banned from competing across UEFA and FIFA tournaments.

The FA and Premier League have also condemned the tournament and Great Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson has stated that he will attempt to block clubs from competing in the tournament.

You can check out The Football Terrace's reaction to the European Super League here.

