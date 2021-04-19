Sheffield Wednesday news: Jordan Rhodes update revealed ahead summer transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to keep their slim hopes of retaining their second-tier status alive tomorrow when they face Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls, who are currently seven points adrift of safety in the Championship, simply have to win all four of their remaining fixtures if they are to have any chance of avoiding the drop next month.

With Wednesday seemingly drifting towards a place in League One next season, it could be an extremely busy summer of transfer activity for manager Darren Moore who will need to make decisions on the futures of a number of his players.

One of the individuals who is set to be out-of-contract following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign is Jordan Rhodes.

Yet to agree fresh terms with the Owls despite the fact that he has started seven of their last eight league games, the 31-year-old is seemingly attracting interest from two Championship clubs.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City are both eyeing up moves for Rhodes who will be available on a free transfer if he doesn't sign a new contract at Hillsborough.

Since Moore's appointment last month, the forward has experienced somewhat of a renaissance as he has been directly involved in five goals in the 10 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Rhodes has illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at Championship level during his career having found the back of the net on 115 occasions in this division, there is no guarantee that he will be willing to stay at Wednesday if they are relegated to League One.

Furthermore, when you consider that the forward has only managed to score seven goals this season, his lack of consistency ought to be a concern for Moore as the Scotland international has only been able to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.41 in the second-tier.

With Wednesday in need of a rebuild, it may be time to cut ties with Rhodes this summer as doing so will free up a significant amount of their wage budget which could be used to sign a younger forward who may be capable of transforming the club's fortunes.

For Rhodes' sake, a permanent move away from the Owls may be beneficial as it will give him the opportunity to potentially play at a higher level for a Championship club such as Cardiff or Huddersfield.

