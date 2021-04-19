Robert Whittaker wants Israel Adesanya to grant him a rematch after beating Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Whittaker has won three in a row, including wins over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till, following his loss to Adesanya in their title fight two years ago.

The New Zealand-born Australian is already plotting revenge and would even be willing to return to Auckland for their rematch.

Whittaker (23-5) outpointed Gastelum over the course of five rounds in a one-sided unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) at the UFC Apex in Sin City on Saturday night.

The former UFC middleweight champion is now targeting a rematch with Adesanya following his win at the weekend.

"I'm feeling on top of the world," Whittaker said to ESPN. "Obviously, this was a very hard fight. A lot of people were selling Kelvin short. ... He's one of the best fighters in the division. That was a very tough fight."

"Nothing but respect," he added. "He's a great fighter. But I think we should talk, mate. I think it's time we crossed paths again."

He continued: "There is no other fight. It's just that fight left. I have defended the number one spot three times against the next big thing.

"I took this fight with Gastelum on a month's notice when Costa pulled out - which I was going to fight Costa too, right? I switched from #2 to #8, or #3 to #8, or whatever it is, and I still took it.

"And I got the win once again against an opponent that gave Adesanya himself a hard fight. So I know that's the only fight left."

Adesanya, aka "The Last Stylebender", is coming off a disappointing loss to UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in March.

The UFC middleweight champion, 31, has not fought at home since 2019, with his last three all in the States, including a TKO victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on Fight Island.

