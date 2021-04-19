Daily Digest: Fears Chelsea and Barcelona could be disqualified from this year's Champions League

In today’s news: Chelsea and Barcelona face potential disqualification, Leeds Rhinos start the new season with a convincing win and Lydia Ko finally wins for the first time in three years.

Chelsea and Barcelona fear Champions League disqualification

Both Chelsea and Barcelona could be disqualified from this year’s Women’s Champions League after the two clubs agreed to become part of a breakaway European Super League.

The two clubs are chasing their first European silverware and are due to face Bayern Munich and PSG respectively this weekend.

UEFA’s Danish exco member Jesper Moller says he expects Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man City to be kicked out of the men’s competition this week and it is thought that the women’s sides could suffer the same fate.

“The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday,” he said.

“Then we have to find out how to finish (this season's) Champions League tournament."

Lydia Ko ends three-year title drought with win in Hawaii

Former world number one Lydia Ko won her first LPGA Tour title for three years, after winning the Lotte Championship in Hawaii by seven strokes.

The 23-year-old carded a seven-under-par 65 to finish on 28 under, ahead of South Koreans Inbee Park and Kim Sei-young.

Ko said she took inspiration from Jordan Spieth who won his first title in four years recently and Hideki Matsuyama who emerged victorious at this year’s Masters.

"Hand on my heart, there were times when I wondered, 'Hey, I don't know if I'm ever going to be back in the winner's circle,” Ko said.

"To be back in this kind of position is obviously super cool. You know, with Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama winning the last couple of weeks - and I know it's been a while since they won, as well - that kind of gave me a little bit of hope that maybe I could follow that trend."

France thrash Ireland to set up final against England

France ran rampant against Ireland to set up a meeting with England in this year’s Six Nations final.

The visitors scored eight tries in Dublin to secure a 56-15 win.

Ireland will now play Italy on Finals day in a battle for third and fourth place.

The final will take place next Saturday at 14:00.

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies in hospital after Taunton fall

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke has died in hospital following a fall she suffered when riding at Taunton earlier this month.

The 37-year-old was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, but the horse fell at the third fence in a handicap chase on the 8th of April.

Brooke was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with a suspected spinal injury and moved into intensive care, where she was later placed into an induced coma.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund on Monday confirmed she had passed away.

"It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday," they said.

Leeds Rhinos start Women’s Super League with convincing win

Defending champions Leeds Rhinos got off to a strong start in the first round of the Rugby League Women’s Super League, beating York City Knights 68-16.

Elsewhere, Grand Final runners-up Castleford Tigers defeated Featherstone Rovers 40-6, while Wigan Warriors thrashed newcomers Warrington 52-8 to secure their first victory of the season.

The most impressive performance of the weekend came from St Helens who thrashed Bradford Bulls 86-0, with England international Jodie Cunningham scoring a hat-trick.





