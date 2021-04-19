Birmingham City: Lee Bowyer delivers relegation verdict ahead of Blues' Nottingham Forest clash

Birmingham City's stunning renaissance under the guidance of new manager Lee Bowyer continued on Sunday as they picked up a crucial victory over Rotherham United.

A late header from Harlee Dean extended the Blues' unbeaten run to four games in the second-tier as they moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

With just four games left to play this season, Birmingham know that by beating Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at St Andrew's, they will put themselves in a commanding position to achieve survival in the Championship.

Yet despite the transformation that the Blues have made since his arrival, Bowyer is refusing to getting carried away following what he experienced last season during his time at Charlton Athletic.

An extraordinary turn of events on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign resulted in the Addicks being relegated to League One as Barnsley clinched an unexpected victory over high-flying Brentford.

Making reference to this particular situation, Bowyer has admitted that he doesn't feel as if Birmingham are safe from relegation yet and that he wants to get as many points as possible over the coming weeks to avoid being dragged into a dogfight.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about whether the Blues' latest victory over Rotherham has effectively sealed their second-tier status for another year, the Blues boss said: "No, I can never say that until the table actually says you are safe, I found that out last season and I don't want that again.

"I want to get as many points as quickly as we can and be mathematically safe - then you can ask me that question and I'll say 'Yes.'"

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having experienced heartbreak at Charlton last season, it is hardly a surprise that Bowyer is focusing on amassing as many points as he possibly can instead of looking at where his side are in the league standings.

Currently brimming with confidence, it would be somewhat of a shock if Birmingham fail to build upon their recent displays against Rotherham and Stoke in Wednesday's showdown with Forest.

Providing that Marc Roberts, Kristian Pedersen and Dean are all on top-form in Birmingham's upcoming clash, they will fancy their chances of keeping a fifth-consecutive clean-sheet in the Championship against a Reds side who have only scored 34 league goals this season.

If Bowyer does indeed guide Birmingham to safety next month, there is no reason why he cannot potentially take his side to new heights in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign by being sufficiently backed in the upcoming transfer window by the club's hierarchy.

