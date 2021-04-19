European Super League: Two Everton stars who could benefit this summer

With the announcement of the European Super League on Sunday evening, GIVEMESPORT looks at two Everton players who may benefit from UEFA's reported stance.

What's the latest on the European Super League?

It's official, the footballing world has been sent into complete and utter pandemonium.

Following the announcement of the European Super League, UEFA and the Premier League have criticised the tournament which would rival the Champions League.

The new mid-week competitions include 12 founding clubs, with six of these teams coming from the English top-flight. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will be competing in the brand new tournament.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has highlighted a very important piece of information that places the spotlight on international football.

"After the Super League statement, this is the UEFA position: 'Every club and player participating in the Super League could be banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level'," Romano shared on social media.

Therefore, England boss Gareth Southgate may face quite the headache when it comes to his squad selection for the Euros.

What could the European Super League mean for Gareth Southgate's Euros squad?

At this stage, it has not been officially confirmed whether players from top-six clubs will be ineligible to feature for England during the summer.

However, UEFA have provided a very strong stance on the situation, and taking into consideration that the Euros is a tournament organised by the institution, Southgate may be slightly concerned.

What is likely to be one of the England manager's greatest worries is the fact that more than half of his squad features for a European Super League club.

For England's World Cup qualifying games in March, Southgate selected a 26-man squad but 15 of them could potentially be unavailable.

However, two Everton players may relish the opportunity to feature more prominently for the national side.

Who could benefit at Everton?

Having missed out on a spot in the most recent England squad, this may present Michael Keane with an opportunity to reclaim his position.

The Toffees centre back has been a regular for Carlo Ancelotti's side and earned a WhoScored average rating of 6.90 for his performances this season. This is the fifth-highest in the Everton squad.

Despite his status at Goodison Park, Southgate favoured Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, John Stones and Tyrone Mings for his latest England squad.

But if this international ban were to be put into place by UEFA, only the Aston Villa defender would be eligible to feature at the Euros. Therefore, the England boss may have to place his trust in Keane, who has already made 12 international appearances.

Another player who may excel for the Three Lions would be the Toffees' talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Everton forward has been in prolific form this season, as he's scored 19 goals across all competitions.

He's also managed to translate his goal-scoring form onto the international stage and converted twice against San Marino during the most recent international break. However, in terms of a future England career, he faces one pretty big stumbling block - and that's Harry Kane.

Without a doubt, the Tottenham forward is England's go-to marksman but a European Super League suspension may present Calvert-Lewin with a window of opportunity in this summer's competition.

