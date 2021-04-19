Celtic transfers: Odsonne Edouard destined for departure

Odsonne Edouard has probably played his final competitive game for Celtic, according to The Athletic.

How much money will Celtic get for him?

The report states that the club are likely to receive offers of around £15m-£20m a year on from a £35m fee being touted. Clearly a significant drop as it is, GIVEMESPORT also understand that the Scottish giants will have to pay former club Paris Saint-Germain up to 50% of any fee they receive for him this summer.

Heading into the final year of his contract, this is clearly not the ideal situation when it comes to selling a man Celtic shelled out a club-record fee for.

Who are keen?

Leicester City have made the 23-year-old their top target this summer and remain in the driving seat despite recent links with Arsenal.

Indeed, The Athletic’s report also suggests that the idea of potential suitors going cold on Edouard after a relatively difficult time of things this season is wide of the mark.

Why is he leaving?

Even back in August, former manager Neil Lennon admitted that some of his players didn’t want to be at Celtic and, while no names were explicitly mentioned, the report claims there is an ‘implicit understanding’ that he will leave this summer.

Out of contract in the summer of 2022, this is starting to look like the end for him in Glasgow.

Who could replace him?

Both Kwadwo Baah of Rochdale and Peterborough’s Siriki Dembele are targets this summer as they come to the end of their respective deals.

With Leigh Griffiths potentially heading for the exit too, whoever comes in to replace Lennon on a full-time basis will seemingly have to revamp the club’s frontline. Edouard and Griffiths have scored 21 times between them in the league alone this season, accounting for 31.8% of their overall tally of 66.

Considering the upheaval expected, trying to bring in goals this summer must be made a priority.

