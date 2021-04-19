European Super League: Ada Hegerberg hits out at plans for new tournament

Talks of the new European Super League continue to separate the football community from their respective clubs. Social media has been in uproar over the new tournament plans as loyal supporters beg their beloved teams to announce a U-turn on the idea.

It was announced that 12 'elite' level men's clubs would be breaking away from the UEFA Champions League and starting up their own European knock-out competition to rival the long-running midweek league.

The Premier League's 'Big Six' – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs – have been joined by AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid in forming this new set-up.

These 12 sides will become the founding members of the controversial Super League and in turn, will introduce a similar tournament for their women's team.

1 of 15 Who scored the first ever WSL goal on 13th April 2011? Rachel Yankey Gilly Flaherty Claire Rafferty Kim Little

Not only are supporters against the idea of competing with the Champions League, but they are distraught over the impending segregation from other women's teams. As a football community, fans of the women's game are notoriously known for being very close-knit, regardless of the colours they wear.

Several high profile players have spoken out against the Super League, including Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, though her tweet was taken down shortly after being posted. Another is Ada Hegerberg, one of the biggest names on the planet.

The 2019 Ballon d'Or winner wrote: "I grew up loving the Champions League. Then I got to play in the UWCL. Then I got to win 5 of them and become the all-time leading goalscorer. It's legacy. It's the past, present, and future, so is meritocracy in sports."

Hegerberg has enjoyed a career dripping in gold thanks to her contributions to her side Olympique Lyonnais. The French giants have won the Champions League seven times in their history and were on track for their sixth consecutive title before PSG eliminated them at the weekend.

The 25-year-old is firm on standing up for what is right. Hegerberg's comments on the Super League are not some random outburst, on the contrary, the Norwegian has been known to speak out on several occasions.

One major stance the forward took was her decision to withdraw from the 2019 World Cup. Hegerberg made it clear that she would not be representing Norway in France that year due to the inequality still being shown in the women's game. The Lyon star made her stance clear that she would not wear her country's colours until treatment from the board was far more balanced in terms of treatment towards the men's and women's teams.

"Greed is not the future," Hegerberg conceded in her tweet. The decision to move forward with the European Super League is clearly only going to further divide fans across the globe.

News Now - Sport News