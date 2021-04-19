Derby County news: Rams dealt significant blow ahead of Preston North End clash

Derby County's disastrous run of form in the Championship continued last Friday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

As a result of this latest setback, the Rams have now only managed to secure victory in one of their last 11 league games which has resulted in them being dragged into a relegation dogfight by Rotherham United.

Currently only four points ahead of the Millers despite the fact that they have played two more games than Paul Warne's side, Derby will be desperate to get back on track tomorrow when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

Whilst the likes of David Marshall and Tom Lawrence are expected to feature in this particular clash, the Rams will be unable to call upon the services of Teden Mengi who is set to miss the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in training last week.

Speaking to The Athletic ahead of Tuesday's showdown with Preston about the defender, Rooney said: "Mengi will miss the rest of the season and go back to Manchester United from today.

"[He was] fantastic for us.

"Seen him grow with each game.

"We will keep in contact with United and Teden about next season.

"It's not too serious but he will not recover in time to play again."

Since joining Derby on loan from Manchester United in February, Mengi has featured on nine occasions for the club in the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a blow for Derby in their quest to achieve survival as the 18-year-old was starting to establish himself as a regular member of the club's starting eleven before picking up this injury.

Particularly impressive during the Rams' 0-0 draw with Barnsley last month in which he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.22, Mengi would have been determined to play a key role in the club's upcoming fixtures in the Championship.

However, with the defender now being forced to watch on from afar having returned to Old Trafford, Rooney will need to turn to the likes of Matt Clarke, Andre Wisdom and Lee Buchanan for inspiration.

With a lack of options already in this particular position due to the fact that both Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies are currently injured, this latest setback may have a profound impact on Derby's fortunes as it leaves them vulnerable in their battle to avoid relegation.

