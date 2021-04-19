Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update on PSG and Everton striker Moise Kean

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Everton are keen to part ways with Moise Kean in the summer.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano?

The reporter has provided an update on Kean's situation on Merseyside, as the Frenchman struggled for the Toffees and has spent the majority of the season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

"Everton are keen to sell Moise Kean in the summer - the negotiations will start around €50m," he tweeted.

"PSG are working to sign him on a permanent deal but negotiating on the price - Italian clubs would join the race only if PSG won’t find an agreement."

How has he performed at PSG this season?

Despite boasting some of the world's elite talent, Kean has impressed during his spell with the Parisian club.

So far this season, Keane has scored 16 goals across all competitions for PSG, and has scored the second-highest number of strikes for Mauricio Pochettino's side behind Kylian Mbappe.

The Italian has featured predominantly as a centre forward but has demonstrated his versatility at times by playing on both the left and right wing.

For his performances this year, Kean has earned a WhoScored average rating of 7.01, which is the sixth-highest in the PSG squad.

Why hasn't it worked out for him at Everton?

Kean joined the Toffees in the summer of 2019 for an initial £25.1m but the striker has ultimately struggled since his arrival on Merseyside.

Across 37 appearances for Everton, Kean has converted just four goals, according to Transfermarkt.

Something which has epitomised the 21-year-old's time at Goodison Park came during Duncan Ferguson's spell as Everton manager. Kean was brought on in the 70th minute against Manchester United but then substituted just 18 minutes later.

Ultimately, however, Kean is a young player who moved to a new country and found himself working under three different managers in the same season, without ever really being trusted as a regular starter.



It was always going to be difficult for him to live up to the hype under those circumstances.

What could Everton spend the money on?

Everton have been linked with a number of players for the upcoming transfer window and they could use the Kean money - which works out at about £43.1m - as an opportunity to attract one of their key targets to the club.

It's previously been reported that Carlo Ancelotti is on the hunt for a "world-class defender", with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly apparently a target.

The Senegalese defender previously featured under the Italian manager and journalist Nicolo Schira revealed that he could cost €60m (£51.68m).

Max Aarons is another player who has been rumoured to make the switch to Goodison Park. According to The Times, Everton have identified the Norwich right-back as a target but will be looking to haggle down the Canaries' £30m asking price.

In addition to this, with the potential departure of Kean and Josh King seemingly leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be the club's only recognised striker.

Therefore, despite scoring 19 goals this term, it's evident that Everton need reinforcement in the striking department. The Toffees have previously been linked with Torino forward Andrea Belotti, who has converted 12 goals for the Turin club this season.

