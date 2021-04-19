High Performance Podcast: Stuart Webber reveals how Norwich City's relegation excited him

Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber has revealed that he was semi-excited by the prospect of the club's relegation to the Championship last season as it gave him and the rest of the club the chance to better themselves.

Since finishing bottom of the Premier League, the Canaries have managed to rebuild under the guidance of manager Daniel Farke and clinched promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

Whilst Norwich did have to wave goodbye to the likes of Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis during the previous summer transfer window, their ability to convince Teemu Pukki, Max Aarons and Emi Buendia to stay at Carrow Road has resulted in them achieving a great deal of success in the Championship.

Whereas most would only see relegation as a failure, Webber recognised it as an opportunity to build his own character and learn more about the people he worked with.

The 36-year-old's superb mentality has ultimately paid off as Norwich have waltzed their way to a top-two finish under his stewardship with several games to spare.

Speaking to the High Performance Podcast - who GIVEMESPORT has an exclusive partnership with - about his thought-process heading into the 2020/21 campaign, Webber said: "I got from a point of, I sort of grieved a bit.

"Got my head around it and then was like, I then got semi-excited about the thought of getting relegated because I thought, you know what?

"This is going to be great.

"I'm going to learn so much about myself, I'm going to learn so much about the others."

Webber later added: "Relegation is like what you say about boxing, it doesn't develop your character it unveils it and I got a little bit excited as I'm going to find out about some people here and some of them people really surprised me in a good way.

"People that I probably thought, you know what, I'm not sure they're going to be really with this."

Norwich will be looking to secure the Championship title later this month before embarking on a busy summer of transfer activity ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

With Webber playing a key role in keeping spirits high, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they feed off his energy by making a bright start to their return to the top-flight.

