European Super League: Two Southampton stars who could benefit this summer

Following the announcement of the European Super League, we GIVEMESPORT takes look at two Southampton players who may benefit from the controversial tournament.

What's the latest on the European Super League?

The news of this break-away European competition has caused uproar in the football community.

This brand new mid-week tournament is set to rival the Champions League, but UEFA have released a joint statement, alongside the Premier League, where they've condemned the competition.

Great Britain prime minister Boris Johnson has also slammed the tournament and claimed that he will attempt to block English clubs from featuring in the league.

There are a total of 12 founding clubs and this will include Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham.

But UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has suggested this could have a significant impact on international football, stating that players at ESL clubs will not be allowed to represent their countries.

What could that mean for Gareth Southgate's Euros squad?

It isn't officially confirmed that players from ESL clubs won't feature in this summer's tournament. However, the situation is clearly escalating and at this point it remains a distinct possibility.

In March, the Three Lions kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with three fixtures against San Marino, Albania, and Poland. For these games, Gareth Southgate announced a 26-man squad that featured 14 players from the Premier League's Big Six.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier also made an appearance, with the Spanish club also expected to feature in the European Super League.

Certainly then, Southgate might be having some sleepless nights over the next few weeks. But for two Southampton players this could be a massive window of opportunity.

Who could benefit at Southampton?

Both James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings may be presented with their chance to excel at international level if this ban comes into place.

Ward-Prowse was recently included in Southgate's squad and made two appearances whilst on international duty in March. The Saints midfielder started and scored in England's 5-0 thumping of San Marino and also made a substitute appearance against Albania.

At 26, the Southampton man has just six caps to his name and faces a heap of competition in the heart of the England midfield. But if UEFA prevent ESL players from featuring, Ward-Prowse would get the nod over the likes of Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount and Phil Foden.

In the case of Danny Ings, this may be his opportunity to get a fair crack of the whip in an England shirt.

The striker has made just three appearances for England. But Harry Kane now faces the boot from the squad, very much leaving the door open for a new Three Lions front-man to step through.

It's important to note that Ings would still need to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins for a place in the team.

However, if Ings is able to rediscover his form from the 2019/20 season when he netted 25 goals in all competitions, then the Southampton man has as good a chance as anyone of becoming England's new main goal threat.

