Celtic manager news: Roy Keane fears he's missed his chance

Roy Keane fears he has missed out on the Celtic job, according to The Sun.

Why?

The report states that Keane - who is said to have held talks with the Scottish giants - has told friends he feels as if he has missed his opportunity to take over at Parkhead.

Indeed, they also claim that Eddie Howe remains in pole position, delaying the club’s response to Keane.

What is the latest on Howe?

GIVEMESPORT learned last week that the 43-year-old’s agents have convinced the former Bournemouth manager that he could get a job in the Premier League - namely Crystal Palace - despite Howe convincing the Celtic board of his long-term vision after their talks.

Now, he is less committal than he was prior to the Palace development, though the deal could still be resurrected.

Interim manager John Kennedy remains in the running for the Parkhead job too, so Keane would appear to be quite far down the club’s shortlist.

What did the Celtic board think of Keane?

The Sun also claim that the 49-year-old former Manchester United captain split the board’s thinking.

While some members are said to have liked his passion, others are said to favour a more modern approach, with Keane not having managed a professional game since leaving Ipswich Town almost ten years ago now.

1 of 15 What year did Larsson join Celtic? 1995 1997 1998 1999

Are there any other changes ahead?

It is also claimed that Celtic are hoping to appoint Manchester City’s Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager as a director of football in a revamp to their operations behind the scenes.

Last week, Football Insider revealed that the club were prepared to defy Howe in that respect and continue to pursue Harkin instead of former Scotland midfielder Richard Hughes, who the Englishman is believed to want to bring up to Glasgow with him in a similar role.

News Now - Sport News