Jake Paul is ready to get back in the ring as soon as possible, so all professional fighters out there: TURN ON YOUR PHONES!

Triller CEO Mike Lu won't have a problem finding the next opponent for the self-proclaimed "Problem Child."

Paul's 3rd win against former UFC fighter Ben Askren on Saturday night in Las Vegas did little to prove that he's the real deal, with the outcome of the fight little more than a foregone conclusion.

Unsurprisingly, there's no shortage of opponents who want to fight the polarizing YouTube sensation. The problem is that there aren't enough opponents out there with a sizeable social media following for him to fight. Joe Fournier, who fought reggaeton artist Reykon on the undercard, is a prime example.

Paul will need to be very careful about who he fights next because there's still question marks about his ability while his chin has never been tested by a boxer who can string more than two punches together. In fact, there's an underlying concern about whether Paul will be able to take a big shot from any boxer without being knocked out in the future.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has put together a list of feasible targets for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Dillon Danis

For Paul, Danis is probably the best of the bunch. What makes Danis such a good option is that the Bellator welterweight only weighed 77kg for his catchweight fight with Max Humphrey.

This is a fighter that Paul, who walks around at about 86kg, may actually be able to outmuscle and outwork.

Danis, a submission specialist, would be perfect as he probably wouldn't carry a great deal of power.

But, if Paul can beat Danis, he might be able to persuade McGregor to give him what he's always wanted: a red panty night with "The Notorious."

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury, is another option in the running to fight Paul next.

However, he would also pose the biggest threat to Paul out of everyone else on this list. Fury would probably get to Paul before the end of the first round and take him out with some well-placed body shots.

When asked by Sky Sports about a potential fight with Paul, however, he said he had little interest in facing Paul as he is 'not legitimate' and Fury is focusing on his own boxing career.

But, it appears Fury has finally changed his mind; not that he may necessarily need much persuading if he happens to take a look at his Twitter mentions.

KSI

Olajide Olatunji, aka 'KSI', would be a great opponent mainly because of his name value. His unorthodox technique let him down at times in his fight with Logan Paul most recently, but he still managed to get the job done regardless.

KSI may be actively pursuing a music career, but nonetheless he remains an intriguing opponent for Paul, who beat his brother Deji in an white-collar boxing match on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul I in 2018.

Amid all the bluster and bravado, it's probably not an opponent Paul would be comfortable facing, but if Paul can't beat KSI at this point in their careers, then there's no point in him calling out McGregor and co. because Askren and Nate Robinson are clearly better athletes than the British YouTuber.

Whether they can avenge their brothers' defeats remains to be seen but the narrative is already written and this fight surely has to happen at some point.

BJ Penn

This will probably never happen in a million years, but after seeing the money earned by both Askren and Paul, it's no wonder the former UFC lightweight champion wants a crack at a quick cash grab.

Tyron Woodley

Now in the twilight of his decorated career, the 39-year-old American - who is a long-time training partner of Askren - is chasing one final payday to secure his retirement.

The May 2020 loss to Gilbert Burns appeared to spell the end for Woodley and subsequent losses to Colby Covington and Vicente Luque have done little to dispel the notion.

Woodley is a wily old veteran, however, and he would use his arms and shoulders in clinches to cause Paul a few problems he has never been posed before and it would certainly be a lesson for the young American.

