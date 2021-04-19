Premier League transfer news: Leeds targeting Rangers star once again

Leeds United are interested in bringing Rangers star Ryan Kent to Elland Road this summer.

What's the latest news on Ryan Kent?

The Sun has reported that Leeds United are hoping to secure the services of the wide man in a £15m deal which would see Kent depart the Scottish champions.

Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly keen on signing Kent and has apparently told his director of football Victor Orta that the left-wing position in his squad is still open.

Kent played a vital role in Rangers' charge to the Premiership title this season, as he made 33 appearances and provided 15 goal contributions in the top flight.

Of course, Kent is no stranger to being linked with a move to Elland Road.

When was Kent first linked with Leeds?

It was reported as early as 2017 that the Yorkshire club were interested in signing the young winger on loan from Liverpool.

Prior to Leeds' promotion to the Premier League, Bielsa's side tried to sign Kent for £11m, according to the Sun, but the player didn't push to leave the club.

After securing the Premiership title with Rangers, however, Kent may be in search of a new challenge with an exciting and attacking team in the Premier League.

What's so special about Ryan Kent?

A key part of Kent's game is the energy that he brings to his side.

Aside from converting 12 goals in all competitions this season, the former Liverpool man has also completed 1.9 dribbles and 1.9 key passes per game domestically, according to WhoScored, showing how he's regularly at the heart of the action going forward.

His energetic nature perfectly suits what Bielsa typically demands of his side. However, this does raise an interesting question surrounding the future of Jack Harrison.

What does this mean for Jack Harrison?

The Manchester City loanee has predominately featured on the left-hand side for Leeds this season, as he's made 30 appearances and provided 12 goal contributions.

But the potential introduction of Kent suggests Bielsa may want to go in a different direction. Harrison's loan deal is set to expire at the end of this season and he's still contracted to play for the Citizens until the summer of 2022.

Therefore, Bielsa may be looking for an alternative to Harrison and possibly an individual who could fit his all-action system a little better.

