Leeds United vs Liverpool was more than just a Premier League football match.

On the back of the earth-shattering news that England's so-called 'big six' clubs were backing a new European Super League, the game at Elland Road grew to a new level of significance.

Besides, before a ball was even kicked in Yorkshire, hundreds of fans took to the stadium to protest Liverpool's decision to join their fellow clubs in potentially altering European football forever.

Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool

And despite the Liverpool players having no personal role in the club's decision to turn their back on the Champions League, you can certainly forgive neutral fans for deciding to cheer on Leeds.

As a result, there were more than a few supporters feeling smug when Liverpool failed to secure three points, surrendering a 1-0 lead they had earned through Sadio Mane's first-half strike.

However, the Reds missed out on the opportunity to move into the Champions League places, if that means anything anymore, when Diego Llorente headed home a late equaliser for the hosts.

Leeds nail their FT tweet

Naturally, the result spawned a number of amusing jokes about Liverpool's failure to beat a club they might not even be allowed to play against in the future - and Leeds were sure to capitalise.

In fact, Leeds couldn't help uploaded an amusing caption to their full-time match report as the tweets mocking Liverpool kept rolling in. Check out the post in all its glory down below:

I want to laugh, I do, but by the time I start chuckling, I begin to feel so, so wrong.

Doubt surrounding Liverpool's future

It's one of those tweets that's undoubtedly funny, but it's ultimately about something that fans are largely in agreement about: the European Super League simply can't go ahead as planned.

And there couldn't have been a clearer indication of the project's silliness than the fact Liverpool, who are part of the competition's elite, couldn't win against a newly-promoted side.

But that's not even a dig against Liverpool because this is what happens, this is football, underdogs often get results and upset the odds. Leeds United are fantastic examples of that fact.

However, whether or not anything like that will become possible in a world with the European Super League remains to be seen. At present, sadly, it feels extremely unlikely.

