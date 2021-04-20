It was a busy night on RAW this week.

No less than eight matches took place inside The ThunderDome, including a main event between Asuka and Charlotte Flair that ended in chaos... and a suspension.

The United States Champion also made his return, and a statement, while MVP continued to taunt Drew McIntyre.

Check out the full results from WWE RAW below.

MACE and T-BAR once again attacked Drew McIntyre

One week after his victory over Randy Orton & Braun Strowman ended with an attack by MACE and T-BAR, Drew McIntyre called out MVP to find out if The Hurt Business engineered the attack as he prepares to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Although MVP claimed that MACE and T-BAR had no affiliation with him or Lashley, the two masked assailants once again emerged to launch a 2-on-1 assault on The Scottish Warrior and laid him out with the double chokeslam.

The Viking Raiders def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

After Erik and Ivar made a spectacular return to RAW with a victory over Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin last week, The Viking Raiders once again overcame the former RAW Tag Team Champions with the Viking Experience.

Riddle def. Randy Orton

Although Randy Orton wanted to teach Riddle a lesson in respect, The Original Bro overcame The Viper with in a truly brutal showdown by hitting the quick pin as WWE's Apex Predator was looking for the RKO.

Naomi & Lana def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

When several videos provided by Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke caused Nia Jax to look the fool, the enraged Irresistible Force pursued them and left Shayna Baszler alone to suffer the tag team defeat at the hands of Naomi and Lana.

Damian Priest disrupted Miz & Mrs. Celebration on “Miz TV”

The Miz and Maryse may have come to “Miz TV” to celebrate their success at WrestleMania, the match against Damian Priest one week earlier and last week's premiere of Miz & Mrs.on USA Network, but the party ended abruptly when Damian Priest emerged.

After securing a match against The A-Lister and insulting the quality of the champagne they were drinking, Priest got hit in the face by Miz's drink.

Elias def. Kofi Kingston

Although Xavier Words used a guitar of his own to play his New Day cohort Kofi Kingston to the ring, Elias picked up the win against Kofi.

Drew McIntyre def. MACE & T-BAR by disqualification

In a Handicap Match pitting Drew McIntyre against MACE & T-BAR, Drew's huge adversaries attacked him at the same time, resulting in a disqualification and drawing the ire of Braun Strowman, who showed up to even the odds.

MACE & T-BAR def. Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman by disqualification

After Braun Strowman emerged to stop a 2-on-1 assault from MACE & T-BAR on Drew McIntyre, The Monster Among Men joined forces with the Scottish Superstar in an impromptu tag team match.

The Scottish Warrior pulled off MACE's mask and attacked him with it, bringing an end to the action by disqualification. In the aftermath, The Monster Among Men followed suit and ripped off T-Bar's mask as well.

Damian Priest def. The Miz

After Maryse helped rob Damian Priest of a win last week, nothing would stop Priest. The Archer of Infamy conquered The A-Lister with the earth-shattering Hit the Lights.

Sheamus beat down Humberto Carrillo before their Open Challenge Match

In what was supposed to be a United States Title Open Challenge, Sheamus attacked Humberto Carrillo before the bell with an unspeakably brutal assault.

Asuka def. Charlotte Flair

The RAW main event saw Asuka emerge with a victory over Charlotte Flair thanks to the interference of RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who allowed The Empress of Tomorrow to pick up the quick pinfall.

Completely outraged, The Queen took out her frustrations on the referee with a vicious post-match beatdown to close out RAW.

It was later confirmed by WWE Official Adam Pearce that Charlotte has been indefinitely suspended and fined $100,000 for her unprofessional conduct.

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday and Friday Night SmackDown live on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News