Charlotte Fair returned to WWE with a bone to pick last week.

'The Queen' was absolutely furious that she'd been left off the WrestleMania 37 card and demanded the respect she deserves from the women's locker room.

She also beat down Asuka and new RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, proving that she's not come back to mess around.

On this weeks RAW - seven days after her return - Charlotte took things to another level.

She first went face-to-face with Asuka and Ripley, once again running them down on the mic, before meeting 'The Empress' inside the ring to close the show.

But things didn't quite go Charlotte's way. After locking in The Figure Four, Ripley broke the submission and that distraction allowed Asuka to quickly roll her opponent up for the win.

'The Queen' was absolutely furious and attacked three WWE referees post-match as RAW went off the air.

Later on Monday night, WWE Official Adam Pearce confirmed that Charlotte has been 'indefinitely suspended' and fined $100,000 for her actions.

Check out the video of the announcement below:

Wow, just one week after returning to WWE, Charlotte has been suspended and picked up an enormous fine.

The decision was discussed by hosts Xavier Woods and Kevin Patrick.

"WWE Official Adam Pearce has told us that Charlotte Flair is indefinitely suspended and fined $100,000 for her unprofessional conduct and physically abusing an official," Patrick confirmed.

"$100,000... one hundo?! It makes sense. She is stomping this man," Woods added while watching footage from RAW.

"She just came back! Charlotte Flair chose to make an example of this referee, so WWE decided to make an example of her."

As also discussed by the pair on RAW Talk, the 'indefinite suspension' means we're unsure of when 'The Queen' will return but as WWE are making an example out of her, it could be some time.

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday and Friday Night SmackDown live on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News