Liverpool's match against Leeds on Monday evening marked the first game a European Super League team was in action since the competition was announced.

Leeds made their feelings known about the competition in the buildup to the game.

Players of the west Yorskhire club wore shirts in the warm-up which read: 'Earn it. Football is for the fans’.

The same message could be seen in the stands of Elland Road.

The European Super League was briefly forgotten about after the game had kicked off.

The game eventually finished as a draw. Liverpool took the lead in the first half through Sadio Mane, only for Diego Llorente to pop up with a late equaliser.

Attention quickly turned to the Super League once again after the final whistle.

James Milner condemned the competition, while Patrick Bamford also spoke brilliantly in one of the best interviews of the year.

“From what I’ve seen on Twitter, I haven’t seen one football fan who’s happy about it,” Bamford told Sky Sports.

“Football is for the fans. Without fans, clubs would be nothing. It’s important we stand our ground.

“It’s amazing the amount of uproar that comes into the game when someone’s pocket is being hurt. It’s a shame it’s not like this with everything that’s going wrong in the game like racism.”

Well said, Bamford.

His manager, Marcelo Bielsa, also spoke passionately about the Super League.

“This shouldn’t surprise any of us. The stronger teams think they have the most influence over generation revenue in football," he said, per the Mirror.

“If you take into account this logic, when the rest of the teams are no longer necessary for them, they take privilege in their own interest and forget about the rest.

“Of course it causes harm to football. Because football has always a view that is more commercial now, it is natural that in the world of businesses and looking only at the economic aspect, the ones that produce the most demand the majority of it.

“That is common in the world of business but football is not only a business.

“Of course there are different teams that are more important than others but they should be conscious that we need each other.”

