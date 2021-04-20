WATCH: DT from AFTV lets rip at European Super League

The vast majority of supporters showed huge disdain towards the European Super League proposals, particularly DT from AFTV.

The Arsenal season ticket holder and YouTuber is synonymous with the passion he shows for his team and not being afraid to speak his mind when results go against the Gunners in recent years.

During the latter years of Arsene Wenger, he was one of the louder voices on the channel that wanted the legendary French tactician to step down, with one of his most famous rants coming after his side’s 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich back in February 2017.

While DT only played a bit-part role on AFTV back then, the Luton-born Arsenal fanatic now features regularly before, during and after games as matches in all competitions continue to be played behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

But after the announcement of the European Super League on Sunday, DT did not hold back on what he thought about the people concerned and what effect it may have on football in 10 years time.

Speaking to The Football Terrace, he said: “I can’t fathom it. Can you imagine us competing in the Vanarama?”

DT then went on to question the integrity of the game and said that he enjoyed Leicester’s recent domestic success, despite this being the rumoured reasons for the European Super League taking place.

“Football is turning into the Superbowl, it won’t be long until we see Beyonce singing at half-time.”

