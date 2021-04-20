Monday Night RAW was certainly chaotic this week.

In the main event of the show, Charlotte Flair was robbed of a victory against Asuka and attacked three WWE referees, leading to a $100,000 fine and an indefinite suspension.

The Queen wasn't the only one who lost her cool last night, though.

During a tag team match that saw Braun Strowman & Drew McIntyre take on MACE & T-BAR, 'The Scottish Psychopath' got his team disqualified.

He ripped off MACE's mask and began battering the former RETRIBUTION member in the corner.

Strowman then did the same to T-BAR, ripping off his mask before sending him flying out of the ring.

Check out some images of the pair unmasked - for the first time on the main roster - below:

After the match, MACE & T-BAR were interviewed backstage and both men claimed it's now their time in WWE.

Check out that clip below:

When asked what that win against McIntyre and Strowman does for the pair, T-BAR said:

"That does everything for us. If people want to know who we are, what we're about, where we're going and what we're going to do, that was a perfect example."

"What does it do for us? We did that. As far as I'm concerned, Drew McIntyre, you did me a favour by slapping me across the face with that mask," MACE added.

"You revealed to the world exactly what we are. Two titans that will tower over this division and the entire universe. We did that. It's our time."

So, what's to come next for T-BAR and MACE? Well, McIntyre is pretty convinced the duo are working alongside MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in The Hurt Business.

But judging by the statement they made following victory on RAW, it wouldn't be out of the question to suggest MACE & T-BAR could be going it alone instead...

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday and Friday Night SmackDown live on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News