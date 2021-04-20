Video of Arsenal's Leah Williamson showing off sublime touch goes viral

Leah Williamson is normally known for her impressive defensive performances, but she showed just how good her touch is during Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Gillingham at the weekend.

A clip showing the skill, posted by Arsenal Women’s Twitter account, has now been shared widely. In the video, Williamson is shown reaching her foot behind her to flick the ball over her head, before cushioning it perfectly and knocking it on to teammate Teyah Goldie.

In the background, fellow defender Anna Patten can be seen standing stock-still as Williamson demonstrates her perfect touch. Patten then joked in the comments of the video: “I’m so in awe of your touch I can’t move”.

Arsenal went on to defeat Gillingham 10-0, progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Jill Roord grabbed a first-half hat-trick, with Patten, Kim Little, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Danielle Van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs also appearing on the scoresheet.

The Gunners will face Crystal Palace in the Cup next.

