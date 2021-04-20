The UK is slowly starting to return to normal as social restriction are eased and, with summer around the corner, that can mean only one thing: cricket.

The County Championship has already roared into life with some scintillating action across the length and breadth of the country, the T20 Blast looms large and the Royal London One Day come is also ready to kick off.

The international summer promises to be simply sublime with a stacked calendar including visits from New Zealand and India.

This summer, however, there will be another brand new tournament for fans to enjoy with the ECB set to finally role out their sparkly new brain-child 'The Hundred'.

The electric-paced, heater-skelter version of the game is aimed at attracting a demographic of fans that would previously have found a game of cricket far from attractive.

So how does it work, what are the team, who is playing in it and when does it begin?

How many teams are there in The Hundred?

There will be eight teams both comprising of a men's and a women's squad. Each squad will be made-up of 15 players with up to three overseas stars allowed.

The teams are:

Oval Invincibles (The Oval, London)

Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff)

London Spirit (Lords, London)

Manchester Originals (Old Trafford, Manchester)

Northern Superchargers (Headingley, Leeds)

Southern Brave (Ageas Bowl, Southampton)

Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge, Northampton)

Birmingham Phoenix ( Edgbaston, Birmingham)

What are the rules of The Hundred?

The rules, per The Hundred website are as follows:

Each innings will comprise of 100 balls only.

Overs (although it remains to be seen whether they will be called that) can either consist of five consecutive balls or 10, with the captain to decide how long they will go on for.

There will be a change of end after every 10 deliveries with the bowling side allowed one strategic time-out of 2.5 minutes to be used at any point in the innings.

Bowlers will be allowed to bowl no more than 20 balls per innings.

The remainder of the rules remain largely unchanged with the team scoring the most runs crowned the victor.

What is the tournament format for The Hundred?

Each team will play each other once, plus one extra match. Each team will play four home matches and four away matches.

Once the league campaign is done and dusted, the top three teams will progress to a 'Finals Day'.

On that day, the teams finishing second and third in the round-robin will meet in an 'Eiliminator', before the winner takes on the top team in the final.

How long will a game last in The Hundred?

Each game is set to last just 2.5 hours.

When does The Hundred begin?

The tournament begins with a double header at The Oval when the Oval Invincibles take on the Welsh Fire on July 17. It will then run until August 15.

The Women's tournament kicks-off on the same day, running through until August 22.

Who are the big name players?

Some of the biggest stars are set to grace the tournament:

Oval Invincibles (The Oval, London)

Jason Roy (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings.

Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff)

Johnny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Kieron Pollard, Jhye Richardson, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Higgins.

London Spirit (Lords, London)

Eoin Morgan (captain), Mohammad Amir, Glenn Maxwell, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Mohammad Nabi.

Manchester Originals (Old Trafford, Manchester)



Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Shadab Khan, Steven Finn.

Northern Superchargers (Headingley, Leeds)



Aaron Finch (captain), Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Southern Brave (Ageas Bowl, Southampton)

Jofra Archer, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Chris Jordan.

Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge, Northampton)



Alex Hales, Joe Root, Rashid Khan, D'arcy Short, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dawid Malan.

Birmingham Phoenix ( Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Moeen Ali (captain), Shaheen Afridi, Kane Williamson, Adam Zampa, Chris Woakes.

Where can I get tickets for The Hundred?

Tickets are available by signing up via the official 'The Hundred' website.

Where can I watch The Hundred?

All matches will be televised by Sky Sports, with 10 men’s matches and eight women’s matches also to be broadcast live on the BBC.

