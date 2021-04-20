WrestleMania 37 saw arguably the best in-ring performance from a celebrity in Bad Bunny. The rapper, who claimed to be a big fan of the WWE before his debut at The Show of Shows, teamed with Damian Priest to beat The Miz and John Morrison.

Bunny showed how dedicated he was to doing well at 'Mania with some excellent spots - something his partner Priest wasn't surprised about.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino from Sportskeeda, The Archer of Infamy praised the rapper for his work ethic ahead of their match.

“I knew he was going to surprise people,” Priest said.

“Like I’ve been working with him since the week before Royal Rumble. We’ve been in the ring every single week. He put it the work and I know, cause I was there.

"I watched him, I watched him go through pain. I watched him bleed. I watched him struggle to stand up and I also watched him say, ‘Let’s do that again. Let’s keep going. No, no, let’s go, let’s go.’ And not quit.

“You know, every single week we had our time that we had booked at the Performance Center and then he would create extra time and ask for extra time, like before RAW. We would even go to SmackDowns just to work out and then leave.”

The training certainly paid off with Bunny learning several stand-out moves, one of which was the Canadian Destroyer. Priest revealed that the rapper's "Bunny Destroyer" was inserted into the match only a day before WrestleMania. He said:

“I remember I showed him a video, because he knew what the move was and I was trying to explain to him how to do it,” Priest said.

“And I’m actually like, ‘What do you think?’

“He was like, ‘I don’t know man. WrestleMania’s tomorrow. You want me to do that?’ And I was like, ‘It’d be really sweet if you could.'"

