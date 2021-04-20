Any UFC fans hoping to see Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley share the Octagon again soon will be very disappointed after it was revealed 'Chito' will take on another opponent before a potential rematch with O'Malley.

The manner in which Vera defeated O'Malley at UFC 252 in August 2020 shocked many people around the world, and it is widely expected that the pair will meet again at some point in the near future.

Both fighters seemed to be interested, but the fight will not happen next, with Vera scheduled to face Davey Grant instead. A source close to the situation confirmed the news to GIVEMESPORT following an initial report from MMA DNA.

UFC Fight Night 190 is headlined by a five-round featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Chan Sung Jung, aka "Korean Zombie." It is slated for June 19 at a location to be announced.

Vera (16-7-1) has fought in the UFC for more than six years, making his official debut with the promotion in 2014. His career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride so far but his fighting style has turned him into a fan favourite.

The 28-year-old Ecuadorian, who is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is coming off a disappointing loss to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC Fight Night 183 in December 2020. He holds notable career wins over Andre Ewell, Brian Kelleher, and Brad Pickett.

Similarly, Grant (13-4) has also endured some up and downs over the course of his career, and found his roster spot in jeopardy after back-to-back losses to Damian Stasiak and Manny Bermudez. But, after Grant's two-fight skid, he is now riding a streak that includes two knockouts in his last three fights.

Vera will be looking to avenge his 2016 loss to Grant at UFC Fight Night 84 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

News Now - Sport News