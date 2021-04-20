The proposed plans revealed by some teams across Europe around the European Super League (ESL) has left many confused and frustrated.

The competition involves 15 founding members who are due to gain hundreds of millions just for entering the League, and also five other teams. These five sides will change annually.



This is one of the biggest things to happen in football, and many domestic leagues and organisations are threatening to not allow sides involved in the ESL to be a part of domestic competitions.

As we await more information, some key details have been revealed that fans might have missed during the mass reaction to this proposal.

What date is the European Super League set to start?

The founding sides announced that they want to start the new competition as soon as possible and they look to generate a lot of revenue from it. They are hoping it could start as early as the 2022/23 season.

However, this looks to be incredibly hard as there is a lot of work to do. Whilst legal challenges the league could face from UEFA, the Premier League and TV broadcasters who have shelled out billions to show existing competitions means that it could be delayed.



What is known for sure is the fact that UEFA and domestic leagues are massively against the idea, so they will do everything in their power to stop it from happening.



