An article in today's issue of The Sun reports that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could make their ring walks simultaneously, in what - so far as I know - would be a first for the sport of boxing.

Joshua is the IBF, WBA, & WBO heavyweight champion, but Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion. With both men holding the metal in the heavyweight division and eager to avoid any further contract disputes, in what would be a quite remarkable move and an equally astonishing spectacle, the pair may yet make the long walk to the ring at the same time.

Generally speaking, it's the challenger who is first to make his way to the ring, before the champion - with all the extra hyperbole and extended KO footage on the TitanTron - rouses the crowd into a state of frenzy when he makes the long stroll down to the squared circle.

Promoter Eddie Hearn certainly doesn't want any minute details such as ring entrances to scupper the £200 million Saudi showcase between the two heavyweights, and it's his idea to have Fury and Joshua enter the ring concurrently from opposite ends of the venue.

Hearn said: “You will see. Maybe they will walk at the same time. It would be unique. From different sides of the arena. That would solve a problem. I

"n the world today, people are more willing to be accepting and understanding, and rather than muck about with it, let’s just get this done. So, I don’t think we will have any problems. The walk-in at the same time is genuinely something I have thought about as a spectacle rather than a contractual issue.”

Hearn might be confident that the fight will go ahead without any further hiccups, but boxing fans remain cautiously optimistic (at best) after recent comments made by Tyson Fury and his father John seemed to indicate that the deal had stalled.

Due to the bouts scheduled clash with the rearranged 2020 Tokyo Olympics, AJ faces fighting without his coach Robert McCracken, who will be heading to Japan as part of the British boxing team.

Again, though, Hearn is less than worried about the status of the fight, stating in a recent interview with regards to Fury's end of the deal: “I ran round there and we just had 10 minutes in his suite, but it was good to hear how dialled in he is for the fight.

"When I saw the comments from him and his dad, I wanted reassurance that, when I deliver it, they will want it. I have spoken to Fury’s team and told them to hang in there, because I will get it done.

"Once they saw the offer, they felt a bit of positivity and believe the fight is happening and it makes for a better relationship. I think they are happy now because everyone has got what they wanted.”

At present, the showcase event in Saudi Arabia is scheduled to take place on July 24, but Hearn - keen to ensure Joshua has his trainer in his corner for potentially the biggest night of his career - admits that the final date on the posters and PPV ads might yet be sometime in August.

In the meantime, fight fans will just have to keep their fingers and toes crossed.

