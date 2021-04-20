European Super League: Gianni Infantino reacts strongly to 12-club idea

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reacted strongly to the idea of a European Super League, as quoted by Tancredi Palmeri on Twitter.

What did he say?

Speaking at a UEFA congress meeting amid the news that 12 of Europe's biggest clubs had formed a new midweek competition, Infantino hinted that the teams involved would have to make a decision either way.

"I'll be extremely clear; you are in or you are out from football. Can't be half and half."

What does he mean by that?

There had been calls to kick the six Premier League clubs who had formed part of the European Super League out of the competition, as well as potentially ban their players from playing in the Champions League and international competitions.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez suggested that wouldn't happen when speaking on Spanish TV outlet El Chiringuito (via Goal), though Infantino's comments would appear to hint at FIFA calling on the clubs to make up their mind.

Indeed, it doesn't seem as if he'd be willing to let them continuing to play under FIFA rules if they plan to break away, in what would be a massive step.

What could this mean for the Premier League's big six clubs?

Both James Milner and Bruno Fernandes of Liverpool and Manchester United respectively have hinted they were against the idea, so the fact that top-level players may be banned from playing in the traditionally biggest competitions around may have further implications.

While the general view is not yet clear, having to sit out of the Champions League, European Championships and World Cup may throw a spanner into the works.

Indeed, the two North West powerhouses alongside Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City could be seriously impacted too if that turned out to be the case.

Read more: European Super League: Everything you need to know about breakaway league

News Now - Sport News