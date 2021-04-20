Everton have issued a strongly-worded statement on their official website regarding the formation of the European Super League.

The announcement on Sunday 18 April that 12 teams, including the Premier League's established 'big six', are set to form a new competition has drawn fierce criticism from across the footballing world.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been leading the charge and used his platform to broadcast the feelings of football fans worldwide, while the likes of Ander Herrera, Patrick Bamford and James Milner have all voiced their disapproval.

Until now, there has been little by way of opposition from clubs in English football.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has publicly voiced his concerns over the proposed league, but Premier League clubs have remained silent for the most part.

However, on Tuesday morning, Everton condemned the decision of their domestic rivals to agree to join the new Super League in a lengthy statement on the club's website.

The statement, which was signed off by the club's Board of Directors, claimed that the decision threatens to undermine the footballing pyramid that gave them the opportunity to become successful in the first place.

Here's the statement in full:

"Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs.

"Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests.

"Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.

"Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table.

"Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.

"At this time of national and international crisis - and a defining period for our game - clubs should be working together collaboratively with the ideals of our game and its supporters uppermost.

"Instead, these clubs have been secretly conspiring to break away from a football pyramid that has served them so well.

"And in that Pyramid Everton salutes EVERY club, be it Leicester City, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, Lincoln City, Morecambe, Southend United, Notts County and the rest who have, with their very being, enriched the lives of their supporters throughout the game's history. And vice versa.

"The self-proclaimed Super Six appear intent on disenfranchising supporters across the game - including their own - by putting the very structure that underpins the game we love under threat.

"The backlash is understandable and deserved – and has to be listened to.

"This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan.

"On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now.

"Finally we would ask the owners, chairmen, and Board members of the six clubs to remember the privileged position they hold – not only as custodians of their clubs but also custodians of the game. The responsibility they carry should be taken seriously.

"We urge them all to consider what they wish their legacy to be."

This is a brilliantly-worded and passionate response from Everton.

That they've directly asked the proposal to be withdrawn will only add to the growing pressure all 12 clubs are coming under to abandon their plans before they properly take flight.

Now that Everton have taken a stand against this abhorrent concept, the hope is that other clubs will naturally feel more empowered to follow suit.

Read more: European Super League: Everything you need to know about breakaway league

News Now - Sport News