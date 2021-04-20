Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's stats vs European Super League teams compared
The European Super League was announced on Sunday evening.
The competition will comprise of the best teams from across Europe.
At the moment, there are 12 sides that are confirmed to be competing.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are the representatives from England.
Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are the three Italian clubs involved.
While Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are the three sides that will feature from Spain.
There is expected to be three more founder clubs and then five more invited teams.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the greatest players of all time, are set to feature in the competition.
How have they fared against all the teams that are currently in the European Super League?
messivsronaldo.app have compared how many goals and assists they've recorded against the ESL clubs.
You can view a breakdown of the stats below...
VS ARSENAL
Messi: six games, nine goals, one assist
Ronaldo: 15 games, six goals, one assist
VS CHELSEA
Messi: 10 games, three goals, three assists
Ronaldo: 15 games, one assist, two goals
VS LIVERPOOL
Messi: four games, two goals, 0 assists
Ronaldo: 12 games, three goals, one assist
VS MAN CITY
Messi: six games, six goals, two assists
Ronaldo: 14 games, five goals, one assist
VS MAN UNITED
Messi: six games, four goals, 0 assists
Ronaldo: five games, three goals, 0 assists
VS TOTTENHAM
Messi: two games, two goals, 0 assists
Ronaldo: 18 games, 10 goals, three assists
VS AC MILAN
Messi: eight games, eight goals, two assists
Ronaldo: 13 games, six goals, one assist
VS INTER MILAN
Messi: four games, 0 goals, one assist
Ronaldo: 10 games, four goals, one assist
VS JUVENTUS
Messi: seven games, three goals, one assist
Ronaldo: seven games, 10 goals, three assists
VS ATLETICO MADRID
Messi: 42 games, 32 goals, five assists
Ronaldo: 35 games, 25 goals, five assists
VS BARCELONA
Messi: 0 games, 0 goals, 0 assists
Ronaldo: 34 games, 20 goals, one assist
VS REAL MADRID
Messi: 45 games, 26 goals, 14 assists
Ronaldo: 0 games, 0 goals, 0 assists
OVERALL:
Messi: 140 games, 95 goals, 29 assists
Ronaldo: 179 games, 93 goals, 18 assists
It goes without saying that both players have had great success against European Super League clubs.
But it's Messi who has the edge over his eternal rival.
The Argentine has played in fewer games against the 12 teams than Ronaldo but has scored more goals and recorded more assists.