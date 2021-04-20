The European Super League was announced on Sunday evening.

The competition will comprise of the best teams from across Europe.

At the moment, there are 12 sides that are confirmed to be competing.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are the representatives from England.

Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are the three Italian clubs involved.

While Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are the three sides that will feature from Spain.

There is expected to be three more founder clubs and then five more invited teams.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the greatest players of all time, are set to feature in the competition.

How have they fared against all the teams that are currently in the European Super League?

messivsronaldo.app have compared how many goals and assists they've recorded against the ESL clubs.

You can view a breakdown of the stats below...

VS ARSENAL

Messi: six games, nine goals, one assist

Ronaldo: 15 games, six goals, one assist

VS CHELSEA

Messi: 10 games, three goals, three assists

Ronaldo: 15 games, one assist, two goals

VS LIVERPOOL

Messi: four games, two goals, 0 assists

Ronaldo: 12 games, three goals, one assist

VS MAN CITY

Messi: six games, six goals, two assists

Ronaldo: 14 games, five goals, one assist

VS MAN UNITED

Messi: six games, four goals, 0 assists

Ronaldo: five games, three goals, 0 assists

VS TOTTENHAM

Messi: two games, two goals, 0 assists

Ronaldo: 18 games, 10 goals, three assists

VS AC MILAN

Messi: eight games, eight goals, two assists

Ronaldo: 13 games, six goals, one assist

VS INTER MILAN

Messi: four games, 0 goals, one assist

Ronaldo: 10 games, four goals, one assist

VS JUVENTUS

Messi: seven games, three goals, one assist

Ronaldo: seven games, 10 goals, three assists

VS ATLETICO MADRID

Messi: 42 games, 32 goals, five assists

Ronaldo: 35 games, 25 goals, five assists

VS BARCELONA

Messi: 0 games, 0 goals, 0 assists

Ronaldo: 34 games, 20 goals, one assist

VS REAL MADRID

Messi: 45 games, 26 goals, 14 assists

Ronaldo: 0 games, 0 goals, 0 assists

OVERALL:

Messi: 140 games, 95 goals, 29 assists

Ronaldo: 179 games, 93 goals, 18 assists

It goes without saying that both players have had great success against European Super League clubs.

But it's Messi who has the edge over his eternal rival.

The Argentine has played in fewer games against the 12 teams than Ronaldo but has scored more goals and recorded more assists.

