Bad Bunny made a seriously impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 37.

'Celebrity matches' at The Show of Shows are usually loathed by fans, but the Puerto Rican rapper absolutely tore the house down.

He teamed with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison and looked like he truly belongs inside the ring.

Bunny's highlights included hitting a Canadian Destroyer and also a Falcon Arrow in sync with his tag team partner en-route to picking up the victory.

WWE don't always get celebrity appearances and matches right, but they smashed it out of the park with this one.

Naturally, the company are always going to look towards getting some big names in as it really does help with the exposure of their product.

So who does Stephanie McMahon want to see in WWE next? Well, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Friday, the chief brand officer picked four names.

"From an athlete perspective, I would love to see the Williams’ sisters [Venus and Serena] either individually or together," Stephanie said.

"I think it could be really cool to work with Cardi B. She had a tweet she put out not long ago which was in reference to her name on the show.

"I think she’s so colourful herself and so vivacious and full of life that I think she would even bring it up a notch in WWE. I think she’d be awesome."

Finally, McMahon named Matthew McConaughey as one more star she thinks there's an 'opportunity' for in WWE.

"Matthew McConaughey has been really catching on in terms of WWE...There just seems like there is opportunity there."

After the success of Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37, it wouldn't be surprising to see WWE turn to more celebrities and stars moving forward.

Could we see another celebrity match at SummerSlam, perhaps?

News Now - Sport News