Fight fans watched on in horror this past Saturday night as YouTuber-come-fighter Jake Paul knocked out the former Bellator Welterweight Champion Ben Askren.

Paul landed a picture-perfect right hook right on Askren's chin in the very first round to take the former Olympian off his feet and to the mat in crushing style.

The stunning blow sent reverberations through the entire sport of MMA, with many fighters and analysts left completely gobsmacked by the simplicity of Paul's astonishing win.

One man who is clearly still less than impressed with Jake Paul's fight credentials is Twitter user @ChadSonnen, not to be mistaken for former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen took to Twitter to poke fun at Paul's ring entrance prior to his short night's work vs Askren at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

As you can see in the tweet further down this article, Sonnen refers to Paul as a 'Walmart version' of former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

In fairness to Sonnen, Paul's resemblance to the Irish MMA star is uncanny; not so much that they look alike - they don't - but astute viewers of the video footage accompanying the tweet can easily discern that Paul has modelled his peacocking and muscle-flexing on the Notorious one.

Not to mention his in-ring propensity to KO opponents early, going by the Askren fight at least.

McGregor is currently in preparation for the third bout of his trilogy contest vs Louisiana native Dustin Poirier.

Poirier beat the Irishman to a pulp in the second round of their most recent dual back at UFC 257 in January. That coming after McGregor had easily knocked Poirier out in the first round of the first contest at UFC 178 in 2014.

As of yet, Jake Paul hasn't responded to the tweet, and probably won't ever see it, but no doubt he'll continue to trash talk in the hope of attracting the biggest names to share the ring with him.

