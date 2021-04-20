Anthony Joshua is already ramping up preparations for his hotly-anticipated superfight with heavyweight rival, Tyson Fury.

After years of circling each other, the British pair will finally come to blows this year in a fight that will easily be one of the biggest of all time.

We are yet to get confirmation of a venue and a date for both fights to which the duo have signed up to but, the announcement is believed to be imminent.

It would certainly seem that both fighters are certain the fight will go ahead with both beginning brutal training camps recently.

Speaking during one of his breaks from training, Joshua was asked about his relationship with boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, before naming his ultimate dream team for a training camp.

“He’s [Mayweather] a great man," AJ told Pro Beez of Pep Talk UK.

"To have someone like that with the boxing brain – you need to be around fighters as a boxer.

“Footballers need to be around footballers, boxers need to be around boxers. Lions stay around lions, lions don’t hang around with sheep, do they?

"Good boxers need to stay around better boxers in order to get better, so I’d definitely have him.

“I’d have George Foreman, Evander Holyfield, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard. Mayweather, 100 per cent.

"And Wladimir Klitschko, he’s always welcome.

“And it’s inspiration for the kids in this gym as well because this gym is an amateur gym for the community, so yeah it’d be good to have them down here. Mayweather’s more than welcome.”

It would be difficult to see anyone beating AJ with that wealth of knowledge and experience backing him in the build up to fight night.

Fury, however, is a wily customer who will have more than a few tricks up his sleeve when the two finally take to the canvas.

The Gypsy King is so far undefeated in his career and, having made a comeback from the brink of suicide, is fiercely determined to conquer the world and unify the heavyweight division.

It promises to be monstrous night for the boxing world as the 'Battle of Britain' finally roars into life.

