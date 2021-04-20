Watford news: David Prutton makes intriguing Hornets claim ahead of Norwich City showdown

Watford will be looking to get back on track in the Championship this evening when they head to Carrow Road to face league leaders Norwich City.

An unexpected defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Luton Town last weekend halted the Hornets' superb unbeaten run.

However, with promotion challengers Swansea City and Brentford both failing to capitalise on Watford's slip-up, Xisco Munoz's side still find themselves in a commanding position to secure a top-two finish in the second-tier.

Given that Norwich can seal the Championship title with a victory over the Hornets, the visitors will unquestionably have to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result tonight.

Whilst Kiko Femenia is set to miss this particular clash due to suspension, Watford trio Nathaniel Chalobah, Adam Masina and Jeremy Ngakia are all facing a race to be fit for the fixture due to their respective injury issues.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this clash, pundit David Prutton has admitted that it will be intriguing to see how the Hornets' defeat to Luton will affect them during the closing weeks of the season.

The 39-year-old, who has also tipped Norwich to emerge victorious this evening, said: "Xisco tasted defeat for just the fourth time since replacing Vladimir Ivic when Luton edged the local derby at Kenilworth Road and I wonder how that will affect them with Swansea and Brentford still in touch.

"Norwich, however, only need a win to lift the trophy and I think they will get it here."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Uncharacteristically poor during their clash with Luton, it would be somewhat of a shock if Watford are unable to deliver a response to this display at Carrow Road.

Whilst the Hornets will not be at full-strength due to the combination of suspensions and injuries, they should still have more than enough quality in an attacking sense to cause Norwich problems.

Providing that the likes of Ismaila Sarr, who has been directly involved in 22 league goals this season, and Joao Pedro are both able to deliver the goods, there is no reason why Watford cannot prevent the Canaries from sealing the second-tier title this evening.

If they do indeed secure a positive result on their travels, Watford could use the moment gained from this clash to push on their battle for automatic promotion.

