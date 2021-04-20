Bob Arum appears to have confirmed the date and venue for the Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury super fight.

It is the news we have all been waiting for after it was announced that the duo had put pen to paper on a massive two-fight deal.

After weeks of negotiations with various authorities around the globe and tentative hints that a London fight might be possible, both parties seem to have come to an accord.

Arum announced today, per influential journalist Michael Benson, that the first of the two fights will be held in Saudi Arabia, with the Middle East country providing the most attractive package for the bout.

Anthony Joshua has experience of fighting in Saudi Arabia, with his 'Battle of the Dunes' rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. proving to be an overwhelming success.

It is no surprise then that, having proven themselves with that event, the team in Saudi Arabia have been picked to host what will surely be the biggest fight of the year.

According to Arum, the fight will be hosted at an indoor venue in Jeddah, with 20,000 fans expected to be present for the battle.

He also revealed that the team in Saudi will have their pick of three dates, those being July 24, July 31 and August 7.

Both fighters entered into their respective training camps in the last month and are already ramping up preparations as they look to get into the best possible shape for the biggest fight of their careers.

We have been made to wait a long time for what promises to be one of the biggest boxing spectacles ever but, finally, it looks like we won't have too wait much longer.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

