Tottenham transfers: Steven Bergwijn targeted before Mourinho sacking

Enquiries have been made as potential suitors weigh up a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Steven Bergwijn, according to The Athletic.

What are his contract and salary details?

The Dutch international is under contract until the summer of 2025 and is reportedly earning £73k-per-week, though hasn’t featured in the Premier League since being handed 24 minutes against Aston Villa prior to the international break.

Do Spurs want to sell?

The report states that chairman Daniel Levy has ‘no intention’ of allowing the former PSV Eindhoven star a departure but there are figures behind the scenes that realise he cannot continue being sat on the bench with little involvement.

What has Tim Sherwood said about Bergwijn?

Speaking on Sky Sports News (via Football.London) back in December, the former Spurs boss drew a slight comparison between Bergwijn and Spurs legend David Ginola.

"They [former legends] wouldn’t play in this Tottenham side. They would not play, as good as they are," he said.

"Legends of the club. Ginola wouldn’t do the running back what Bergwijn’s doing. He wouldn’t do that, although he was a brilliant player.”

How well has he performed?

During his 30 outings across all competitions, Bergwijn is yet to score this season but has registered six assists, including three in the Premier League.

In January, Jose Mourinho blamed ‘physical problems’ as a reason as to why he was struggling in front of goal, but did back his ‘ability’ to turn that form around.

Will Mourinho's departure have changed the situation?

The report does say that 'a lot could depend' on Mourinho's future when it comes to trying to predict what Bergwijn could do this summer. So, with Levy opting to sack the Portuguese yesterday, perhaps the rarely-seen Dutchman will get a new lease of life between now and the end of the season.

