Bayern, Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG? Who will win the Champions League?

This season's Champions League was blown wide open after seven-time winners Olympique Lyonnais were knocked out of the competition by D1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants were on track to winning their sixth consecutive European title before they were handed a shock exit in the most recent round. Now, it's all to play for as the final four teams look to capitalise on this rare turn of events.

Who will snatch the crown from Lyon this year? Here's a look at each of the semi-finalist's Champions League journey so far...

Bayern Munich

The Germans have had a strong run in the competition so far, scoring a total of 19 goals in the three previous knockout stages. Bayern will be pushing hard to reach the final this year – this will be their seventh attempt at making it to the last hurdle.

Jens Scheuer's side are currently enjoying being top of the Frauen-Bundesliga table, leading the pack on 51 points. However, VfL Wolfsburg are chasing them down, with just two points between them.

Chelsea were the side to knock Wolfsburg out of the Champions League and Bayern Munich will take them on in the semi-final. They will be vying to eject the only remaining English side from the competition, but will come up against former player Melanie Leupolz in the clash.

Player to watch

Chelsea

Lea Schuller has been on fire for her side this season. The 23-year-old has bagged herself 11 Bundesliga goals in 16 appearances and three in five in the Champions League. With Bayern's creative midfield, Schuller will have chances in abundance that she can latch onto and poke home – her accuracy is deadly and will punish any side that isn't prepared to take her on.

The reigning Women's Super League champions will definitely feel like this is their year. Having already banked the Community Shield and Continental Cup in terms of silverware this term, the Blues will be desperate to add to their trophy cabinet.

The Champions League is the one title Emma Hayes is especially hungry for. Chelsea netted 16 goals in the previous three rounds – their most recent result was an emphatic win over Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea are currently top of the WSL table, with 60 goals in 19 appearances. They have conceded just eight times in those games played and have dropped points on only three occasions.

The Blues must look to apply this strong run of form to their next opponents, as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich for a place in the final.

Player to watch

Fran Kirby will be Hayes' most dangerous weapon as Chelsea prepare to face the Germans. Since returning from a long-term illness, the versatile forward has been scoring or assisting nearly every time she's stepped out onto the grass. Her partnership with Sam Kerr is a huge threat to any opposition and she will definitely trouble Bayern with her pace and sharp eye for a chance-creating pass.

FC Barcelona

After securing their ticket into the semis thanks to a win over Manchester City, Barcelona look in red hot form. The Catalonians are still without a single draw or loss in the Primera Iberdrola this season, boasting maximum points so far and a whopping 119 goals in just 23 games played.

Their unstoppable presence in the league has been carried into the Champions League. Although Man City were able to win the second leg against Barca in the quarter-finals, the aggregate score meant Lluis Cortes' side advanced into the next round.

Barcelona finished runners up to Lyon back in the 2018/19 campaign after the holding champions made easy work of lifting yet another European trophy. This time, the Spanish side will be feeling confident that they can be the ones to reap the glory and become champions.

Player to watch

Asisat Oshoala was a force to be reckoned with against Man City. Her presence in front of goal is hard to contain and upcoming opponents PSG will need to be on their guard as Barca try to play the ball to the clinical Nigerian.

Paris Saint-Germain

As it stands, PSG are set to royally upset Lyon. Not only have they knocked them out of the Champions League, but the Parisians are leading the pack in the Division 1 table. PSG are top of the tree on 49 points, with the holding champions trailing by four points in second place.

After their monumental win over Lyon, they could be the dark horses of the competition. Their form slipped slightly from their 8-1 win over Górnik Łęczna in the Round of 32, going onto to win by just two goals against Sparta Praha and then sneaking through on away goals against Lyon in the quarter-finals.

However, this just highlights PSG's resilience and determination to come out on top. Their firepower and strong team spirit could be enough to snub Barcelona in the upcoming semis.

Player to watch

Kadidiatou Diani has been delivering creative masterclasses through the entire 2020/21 season. The France international currently has the joint most assists in D1 this term with 10 and boasts a further 13 goals in the league. Diani has also contributed a goal and three assists in the Champions League and will be looking to add to her tally against Barcelona in the semi-finals.

