Last week WWE released 10 Superstars from their contracts, they were - Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Kalisto and Bo Dallas.

Fans were specifically shocked with Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay being fired, considering their ability in the ring and on the mic.

One member of the WWE Universe was specifically devastated seeing the Australians and Mickie James let go, as they were her favourites. She tweeted:

"I just want to say that I was shocked by the recent WWE releases, including @JessicaMcKay, @CassieLee, and @MickieJames as you three have been favorites of mine for years. I wish you lovely gals all the best and am looking forward to seeing what's next"

Kay and Royce are now going by new names on Twitter, with Billie using her real name Jessica McKay and Peyton using Cassie Lee.

Two of these stars were recently used by the company at WrestleMania 37. They were Joe, who was working as a color commentator on RAW until his departure, and Kay, who teamed with Carmella in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of the pay-per-view.

The reason behind these names being let go has yet to be confirmed, however, the Wrestling Observer Radio are reporting that two of the recently departed wrestlers were released due to complaining about not being used.

According to the website, one name was objecting to the fact they weren't being used on TV, or being used at all, while another was upset about being left off the 'Mania 37 card.

It must be noted that this isn't said to be the actual reason for the pair for being fired - however - it certainly didn't help either situation. The two in question have also not been named.

As with most wrestlers released by the WWE, the 10 names above will not be able to sign with another promotion until Wednesday, July 14, as they all fall under a standard 90-day non-compete clause.

