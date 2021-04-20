Call of Duty Warzone Season 3: New Map 2021, Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Trailer, And Everything We Know

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone is close to coming out, and it looks to be the biggest update yet since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War took the reins from Modern Warfare.

They have been giving little hints as to what might happen when the season drops, with Nuclear devices being found in Verdansk and this has caused many to believe we could be seeing the Warzone map change as we know it for the first time.

There is lots of information and leaks to reveal around the new season. Gaming fans thought a new map was coming when Black Ops took control of Warzone, however they treated fans to a new map: Rebirth Island, in an entirely different game mode. It seems like now fans might get what they wanted back when Black Ops joined forces with Warzone.

Here is everything we know so far about Warzone Season 3:

When is the planned Nuke event in Call of Duty Warzone?

Activision has already confirmed that there will be Nuke Event happening in Call of Duty’s famous Warzone map Verdansk on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The Call of Duty Warzone Nuke event is expected to kick off at around 8pm BST, on April 21. This should coincide with the new season of Call of Duty.

Warzone Season 3 Release Date

It is always easy to find out when a new season is coming out as Call of Duty does a countdown on the game. This has shown us that Season 3 launches on April 22nd and fans will be able to get the new battle pass which comes out with every season.

What new Operators will be in the latest Season of Warzone?

It seems like fans of the Call of Duty franchise will be introduced to three new Operators that they can use within the game. They are called Wraith, Knight and Antonov.

New weapons coming to Call of Duty Season 3

With a new season comes new weapons that fans can use within Warzone. There will be six new weapons, but only two are ones you can get by playing and levelling up in Season 3 of Warzone. They are the PPSh-41: SMG and the Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle

Meanwhile the Ballistic Knife: Melee, CARV.2: Tactical Rifle, AMP63: Pistol and the Baseball Bat are weapons that you can either obtain by completing an in-game challenge or by buying a bundle with a Blueprint version when it appears in the Store.

Trailer

Call of Duty love to show sneak peaks of the new season before it is released where fans can look for hints as to what they can expect.

For now, we don’t have a trailer for the new season, but we do have a Season Two Outro Cinematic which can be viewed here:

What we know about the location and setting of the new Call of Duty Warzone map

Many are expecting the Nuke Event to wipe out Verdansk and change the map entirely. Whilst it hasn’t been officially revealed what will happen, the new guns and other leaks give a lot of hints that Battle Royale will go back in time and be set in the same time as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This would see it be set in the 1980’s and instead of changing the location it would stay as Verdansk.

Season 3 Map Size

Leaks suggest that the size of the new map in Warzone will be an 8x8 grid. In Verdansk as we currently know it, the area that is playable is currently 6.5x7 and therefore the new map should be bigger.

Season 3 Warzone Update File Sizes

The update for the new season will be available on April 21st at 9pm PT, which is 4am on April 22nd GMT.

The new seasons bring about huge updates and ones which see many having to delete various files on their consoles to fit the new COD update.

With such big changes happening, it was expected that the file size for this update would be big and it is. There will be updates for both Cold War and Modern Warfare, but here are the sizes of the files for the Warzone update:

Playstation 5 and Playstation 4: 25.6 GB

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One: 25.9 GB

PC: 25.2 GB

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

