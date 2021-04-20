European Super League: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Gary Neville's incredible Monday Night Football speech

Rio Ferdinand has applauded Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville for his impassioned speech regarding the European Super League.

What did Gary Neville say?

On Sunday evening, Neville spoke to Sky Sports following Manchester United's victory over Burnley about the highly controversial tournament and said "I'm absolutely disgusted".

The following day, the outspoken pundit appeared on Monday Night Football, alongside Jamie Carragher, and continued to speak out against the European Super League.

Neville has called for organisations and pundits to come together to campaign against the tournament.

"It's difficult not to get emotional and feel sick. But, honestly, you've got to write to your MPs, your local football clubs, everybody has got to get behind this," Neville said on Monday Night Football.

"Pundits for BBC, ITV, BT Sport, forget allegiances, forget who you support. We have got to come together to stop this proposal.

"This is an attack on everything that has been important in this country. Football has helped in the last ten months in the midst of a pandemic more than ever to keep people going, and they're trying to take it away from us."

How did Rio Ferdinand respond?

The former Manchester United defender is commonly seen as a pundit for BT Sport, who are Sky Sports' broadcasting rivals.

Nevertheless, Ferdinand agreed with Neville's point on social media regarding the threat that the European Super League poses.

"Collective effort... well said," the ex-England international shared on Twitter.

What is the government's stance on this situation?

Neville has encouraged fans up and down the country to write to their MPs but it appears that the British government are already taking a stand.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that he will attempt to block the six English clubs from entering the European Super League.

Read More: Everything you need to know about the European Super League

The PM has highlighted how these clubs should still have a link with their local towns and communities, as well as the supporters in that region.

Oliver Dowdon, the Culture Secretary, has stated that the government will step in and "will do whatever it takes" to stop the Super League.

What is the monarchy's stance on the situation?

You know this is a serious situation when a member of the monarchy has spoken out against the Super League.

Prince William, who is also the chairman of the FA, has stated that he believes the controversial competition will damage English football, as per The Telegraph.

Therefore, through a combination of government and media efforts, fans may hope this will put an end to the European Super League.

