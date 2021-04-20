Sheffield Wednesday news: Don Goodman issues bleak Owls relegation verdict

Sheffield Wednesday's tumultuous campaign is finally reaching a crescendo in what has been a year to forget for the club's supporters in the Championship.

A points deduction at the start of the season immediately put the Owls on the back-foot and despite making two managerial changes in an attempt to address their woes, they are seemingly heading towards relegation barring a miraculous upturn in form.

Set to face Blackburn Rovers this evening, anything less than a victory would all-but seal Wednesday's fate as they are already seven points adrift of safety in the second-tier.

With current boss Darren Moore unable to take charge of the Owls due to his ongoing battle with illness, assistant Jamie Smith will be tasked with trying to guide the club to a vital three points at Hillsborough.

Making reference to Wednesday's current situation, pundit Don Goodman has suggested that the club's inability to beat Bristol City last weekend has effectively ended any chance of avoiding relegation in May.

A late equaliser by the Robins in this particular clash denied Wednesday the opportunity to move to within five points of fellow strugglers Derby County in the Championship.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the Owls, Goodman said: "I think they're all-but gone and it really saddens me to say that really.

"I was very optimistic when they put five past Cardiff as you just don't put five past Mick McCarthy's teams, not with those defenders.

"But they did it and they were sensational and I was optimistic but then they lost 4-1 to Queens Park Rangers and lost 2-0 at Swansea.

"I think last weekend is probably going to be the final nail in the coffin, the draw when they should have won in which they missed a penalty."

Goodman later added: "You look at their group of players as a whole, they shouldn't be anywhere near where they are at.

"It's a gross underachievement and even if they win all four of their remaining games they get 48 points.

"They have only ever had back-to-back wins twice this season let alone win four so I think the writing is very much on the wall and it doesn't give me any pleasure in saying that for Sheffield Wednesday."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Wednesday's players will not give up hope of achieving survival, it would be a major shock if the club retain their second-tier status from this position.

Whilst the Owls have illustrated some signs of promise since Moore's arrival at Hillsborough, their ongoing struggles with consistency has ultimately denied them the opportunity to push on in recent weeks.

If Wednesday do indeed suffer relegation to League One, they could be in for a busy summer of transfer activity due to the fact that a host of their players are set to be out-of-contract and have yet to agree to fresh terms with the club.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success next season, Moore ought to consider overhauling his squad by bringing in some fresh faces who could potentially lead the Owls into a new dawn.

