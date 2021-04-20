The European Super League has been met with widespread opposition from across the footballing world.

12 clubs have participated in secret talks and have created a league to rival the Champions League.

England will have six participants: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Some of the other 14 Premier League clubs, understandably, are not happy with the 'Big Six'.

Leeds made their feelings known yesterday before their game against Liverpool.

Their players wore shirts in the warm up that read ' 'Earn it. Football is for the fans’.

Everton also expressed their displeasure on Tuesday morning as they came out fighting in an emotional statement.

Their owner, Farhad Moshiri, then said on talkSPORT that the clubs should be deducted points for their actions.

But other Premier League clubs have taken the opportunity to make light of the situation.

UEFA said in a statement earlier this week that the clubs involved could be banned from their domestic leagues.

And Wolves decided that they were going to crown themselves Premier League champions in a brilliant tweet on Tuesday morning.

Read more: European Super League: Everything you need to know about breakaway league.

Wolves finished 7th in the 2018/19 season, with the 'Big Six' finishing in front of them.

So, following the news that the teams competing in the Super League could be banned from the Premier League, Wolves changed their Twitter bio and posted a tweet which read: "It's probably too late for a parade."

Southampton saw their tweet and decided to get involved too.

Like Wolves, they finished 7th in the 2014/15 season, behind the 'Big Six'.

They replied to Wolves, writing: "On behalf of the 2014/15 champions, we would like to extend our congratulations to you."

Brilliant. The European Super League marks a worrying time for the footballing world and the Premier League is under threat.

Credit: The Football Terrace

But Wolves and Southampton have tried to lighten the mood on Twitter. Great stuff from them.

