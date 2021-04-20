Robbie Lawler is now ready to fight and doesn't care who he faces next.

The former UFC welterweight champion recently stated that he is considering a return to the Octagon if and when the opportunity arises.

Lawler, who has been out of action since August 2020, remains one of the most entertaining fighters of his generation.

"Ruthless" has revealed that he's preparing to make a comeback after taking some time off to help him reenergise.

“I feel good,” Lawler said to MMA Junkie. “Life’s good, training is going good right now. … I’m waiting for a fight. Just talking to my manager Dave [Martin], and we’ll see where we can go from there.”

"I’ve been doing this for a long time," he added. "A fight’s a fight. You do the best you can. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. There’s no such thing as pressure really. It’s just what we do. Sometimes you compete a little bit better, sometimes you don’t. But no pressure.”

Lawler (28-15, 1 NC) has been a UFC fighter for more than eight years. Fighting out of Sanford MMA, Florida, the 39-year-old American is coming off a loss to fellow veteran Neil Magny in August, and hasn't won a fight since 2017.

Now that Lawler has returned, the obvious question is who he will face to put on another memorable show for the fans. Lawler was originally meant to fight Mike Perry at UFC 255 in November 2020 but was forced to withdraw after stating that he was still suffering injuries that weren't fully healed yet.

Given their respective places in the official UFC rankings, a fight with Nicholas Dalby or Daniel Rodriguez, whom Dalby defeated in his most recent bout, is a definite possibility. Dalby or D-Rod vs Lawler would no doubt be something fans would want to see, regardless of how long it lasts, and at this stage in his career, that's all Lawler cares about: entertaining the fans.

