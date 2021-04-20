Pep Guardiola has spoken incredibly honestly about the European Super League.

On Sunday evening, Manchester City were confirmed as one of the 12 founding members of the competition.

The City boss was asked about his thoughts on the Super League in his press conference ahead of their game against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

And Guardiola did not hold back at all.

"If you ask me about these teams that have been selected for this hypothetical competition in the future, I don't know the reason why," he said, per Manchester Evening News.

"Sport? It is not sport when the relation between effort and success and reward doesn't exist. It is not a sport. It is not a sport if success is already guaranteed. It is not a sport if it doesn't matter if you lose.

"That's why I said many times that I want the best competitions as strong as possible - especially the Premier League - and it is not fair when one team fights to arrive at the top and cannot qualify because the success is already guaranteed just for a few clubs.

"This statement is what I feel. I don't know what is going to change and people say maybe four or five teams can go up and join these teams but what happens in the 14 or 15 don't have a good season and every time they are there? This is not a sport."

He added, per Fabrizio Romano: "This situation of the Supe rLeague has to be clarified and why they have taken these decisions. Why is Ajax not involved with all their success?! Explain this...”.

According to David McDonnell of the Mirror, Man City cut the press conference short despite Guardiola willing to continue speaking on the topic.

Pep Guardola - we salute you. Guardiola is in a tough position given his club are in the competition.

But that hasn't stopped him from speaking his mind. Well done, Pep.

