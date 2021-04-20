Jordan Henderson has organised an emergency meeting with other Premier League captains to discuss a response to the breakaway European Super League.

This is according to The Daily Mail, who understand that Henderson is set to lead the players’ response to the recently-announced plans.

Liverpool are one of six English clubs that have agreed to become founder members of the hugely controversial league, along with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

United’s captain Harry Maguire reportedly confronted Ed Woodward during a meeting on Monday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players weren’t told about the plans before Sunday’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

Maguire, along with Man City’s Fernandinho, Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta could all join Henderson in the meeting as captains of their clubs.

The Mail’s report adds that Henderson, 30, has ‘long been seen as a trusted, respected figure among the top-flight’s footballers’.

As well as the six captains of the ESL clubs, the meeting will also include representatives from clubs who are not part of the planned breakaway.

When will the meeting take place?

Per The Athletic's David Ornstein, the meeting between Henderson and his fellow Premier League captains will take place on Wednesday.

'Messages were pinging between players'

The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell adds that messages were 'pinging between players' on Monday as they attempted to figure out what's going on.

Several players have already expressed their concerns about the European Super League, including Henderson's Liverpool teammate James Milner, who told Sky Sports on Monday: "I can only say my own opinion; I don't like it and I hope it doesn't happen, for the same reasons as everyone else."

Man United star Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, posted the following tweet on Tuesday afternoon:

Read more: European Super League: Everything you need to know about breakaway league.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News