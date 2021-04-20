Bianca Belair recently main evented Night One of WrestleMania in a history-making match with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The EST of WWE captured her first Women's Title after pinning The Legit Boss at The Show of Shows.

Many fans were delighted for Belair, but with anything comes criticism from others. Paul Heyman spoke on the latest episode of Talking Smack, saying how important Bianca's reign as champion could be, not just for women's wrestling, but the industry itself.

He went as far as saying her run with the belt could allow her to surpass others as the best career ever.

“This could be a career that goes down in history that no one can ever deny – the greatest career ever,” said Heyman.

“Not just male or female, or black or white, Asian or Hispanic, or human or Martian. Just a champion, and that’s what you are now.”

He then took to Twitter on Monday to silence anyone's doubts about the Blue Brand's Women's Champion, posting the pairs' discussion on Talking Smack.

It read:

"Anyone who doesn’t believe in @BiancaBelairWWE simply is not paying attention!”

This came after Belair mentioned she "would love to eventually pin all four Horsewomen" and go on to be the face of the new generation of women's wrestling.

To date, Bianca has already pinned two of the four members, they are Banks and Bayley. The EST of WWE got the 1-2-3 against the host of Ding Dong, Hello! on the January 29th episode of SmackDown - two days before she won this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

The opportunity for her to go face-to-face with Becky Lynch might have to wait, with the Irish Superstar still yet to make a return to the ring after giving birth late last year.

Bianca and the final member of the "group" - Charlotte Flair have only gone toe-to-toe once. The pair faced off on the February 26th episode of NXT - in which Flair got the win.

There's no denying future of the women's division on all three of WWE's brands is certainly bright, with three new title holders after WrestleMania week.

Will Belair be the greatest Superstar of all time? Only time will tell.

