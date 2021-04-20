Tyson Fury is set to throw down with Anthony Joshua in what could prove to be one of the biggest fights of a generation.

Britain's finest ever heavyweights will come to blows in two fights this year having kept each other at arm's length for most of their careers.

Now, the boxing world is getting the fight it has been crying out for with Bob Arum seemingly confirming that the first bout will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The venue and date have been a major sticking point for negotiations with both parties keen to maximise on the potential of the fight in a world still battling the COVID pandemic.

Hopes of Wembley blockbuster remain but it seems that such an event will only be possible later in the year, with the national stadium geared to host the second bout.

It is a nigh-on impossible fight to call, with both combatants in the prime of their lives with the heavyweight world laying conquered beneath their feet.

Tyson Fury may go into the fight unfavourite as he boast the superior record - one that does not contain a single mark in the loss column.

Tyson Fury Boxing Record

Tyson Fury is thus far undefeated in his professional career. From his 31 fights, he has won 30 and drawn one.

His record reads as follows: 30-0-1.

His one draw cam after a controversial split decision in hist first fight with Deontay Wilder in 2018.

He righted the wrongs of the night in emphatic fashion in 2020 however, dismantling Wilder with a masterclass of heavyweight boxing.

He has fought in 163 rounds wining 67% of his fights by knock out.

Fury currently hold the WBC Heavyweight title.

You can see his full record in the image below, courtesy of Wikipedia:

The fight between Joshua and Fury in Saudi Arabia, per Michael Benson, will be held in an indoor arena in front 20,000 fans.

Having already hosted the immensely successful rematch between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, the Saudi team are well versed in the business of hosting these sort of events.

Read More: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Date, Tickets, Venue, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Initial predictions are that the bout will smash all existing box office records, with the fighters themselves set to make an absolute killing from the fight.

Either way, boxing fans are just glad that the fantasy fight they have been calling for could finally become a reality in the coming months.

News Now - Sport News