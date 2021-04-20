European Super League: How much money will Liverpool earn for participating?

The European Super League has caused quite the stir - but how much could Liverpool potentially earn from participating?



On Sunday evening, it was announced that the Reds and five other Premier League clubs would be joining the highly controversial European Super League.

This competition has been created to rival the UEFA Champions League and includes twelve of Europe's top clubs. The mid-week competition has insisted that teams are still allowed to feature in their domestic leagues but UEFA and the FA have still condemned the tournament.

An array of Liverpool fans were less than impressed with the club's inclusion in the European Super League. Some supporters took it upon themselves to hang banners outside Anfield ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with Leeds.

"Shame on you - R.I.P LFC," one flag read.

The Liverpool Echo has also sent an open letter to the football club's owners John Henry and the Fenway Sports Group to ask for an explanation regarding their decision. The letter states how there was "no consultation whatsoever with those who will be most affected".

Following the emergence of the news, Liverpool played Leeds United on Monday evening where the Yorkshire club wore t-shirts which read "football is for the fans".

Jurgen Klopp also spoke to Sky Sports prior to the game and was quizzed about the European Super League. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, the Liverpool manager said the following...

“I have the same opinion about Super League. It’s a tough one, people aren’t happy and I’m not involved. Liverpool is more than some decisions. My aim has always been to be part of the Champions League."

With money seemingly a deciding factor, just how much could the Reds potentially earn from competing in this tournament?

How much money could Liverpool earn?

According to a report from The Times, the 15 founding clubs will receive an infrastructure grant which will be a share of £3.1bn.

These grants will apparently range from between £310m to £89m dependant on the club. The money can be used on stadiums, training facilities, or "to replace lost stadium-related revenues due to Covid-19".

Liverpool will also benefit from TV income and the sponsorship opportunities available to the Merseyside club. 32.5% of the ESL income would be shared equally amongst the founding clubs and a further 32.5% will be distributed amongst the competing Super League sides.

Another 20% of the finances would be used in a merit system, much like the Premier League, and the club would get more or less money dependant on their performance in the European Super League.

The New York Times have also reported that each founding club in the European Super League will receive four times what the Champions Leaguer winner earned in 2020.

The precise figure Liverpool would get from participating isn't exactly clear.

However, there are obviously huge financial incentives on offer and that appears to be the ultimate driving force behind the creation of the ESL.

