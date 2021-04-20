Anthony Joshua is set to throw down with Tyson Fury in what could prove to be one of the biggest fights of a generation.

Britain's finest ever heavyweights will come to blows in two fights this year having kept each other at arm's length for most of their careers.

Now, the boxing world is getting the fight it has been crying out for with Bob Arum seemingly confirming that the first bout will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The venue and date have been a major sticking point for negotiations with both parties keen to maximise on the potential of the fight in a world still battling the COVID pandemic.

Hopes of Wembley blockbuster remain but it seems that such an event will only be possible later in the year, with the national stadium geared to host the second bout.

It is a nigh-on impossible fight to call, with both combatants in the prime of their lives with the heavyweight world laying conquered beneath their feet.

Going into the fight, Joshua boasts an impressive professional record, having lost just once in his entire career. That loss, however, is one more than his opponent has.

Anthony Joshua has enjoyed a very successful career to date. From his 25 bouts, he has won 24, drawn 0 and lost just once.

That loss came in the form of a massive upset when Andy Ruiz Jr. claimed an against-all-odds victory at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2019.

Joshua's full record reads as follow: 24-1-0.

AJ would later avenge that loss to Ruiz Jr. in December 2019, convincingly beating the American-Mexican to regain the IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

He has fought in 112 rounds, winning an astonishing 22 of 25 bouts by knockout.

The fight between Joshua and Fury, per Michael Benson, will be held in an indoor arena in front 20,000 fans.

Having already hosted the immensely successful rematch between Joshua and Ruiz Jr. in 2019, the Saudi team are well versed in the business of hosting these sort of events.

Initial predictions are that the bout will smash all existing box office records, with the fighters themselves set to make an absolute killing from the fight.

Either way, boxing fans are just glad that the fantasy fight they have been calling for could finally become a reality in the coming months.

